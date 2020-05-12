The farmers’ market in front of Antioch Baptist Church opened Saturday to sell locally-grown food to the community.
In light of the pandemic, the market took steps to ensure the safety of its customers.
“The state’s Department of Health and its Department of Agriculture developed some guidelines specifically for farmers’ markets,” Krista Quinn, who works as an Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service agent, said.
The market by Antioch Baptist church is following the state’s guidelines.
“It has taken a couple weeks to come up with a plan,” Quinn said.
The market’s board of directors started meeting in March to ensure the market would be safe.
Many steps were taken to ensure the safety of the market’s customers. For example, many vendors have contactless payment, pre-packaged food and prohibit food sampling. As required by the state’s guidelines, the market also has several hand sanitizer stations.
Customers who wish to stay in their car can still come to the market.
“If a customer calls an order in ahead of time, the vendor can walk the order up to their car,” Maria Barbarotto, president of the market’s board of directors, said.
Even though many safety precautions were implemented, the market is open to making more changes if needed.
“There will probably be an adjustment period… [the market] might have to make adjustments after the first market day,” Quinn said.
Besides the safety measures in place, there is also a limit on what items can be sold. The state’s guidelines state: “The sales of non-food items, including but not limited to crafts, live animals, or clothing is not allowed at this time.”
This limitation prevented some items from being sold at the market.
“Normally we’d have a lot of crafts at the market, but the state wants only the essential items to be sold right now,” Quinn said.
Despite the limitations, the market is still able to sell food, homemade face masks, vegetable plants and soap, and many vendors who used to sell non-essential items are able to sell essential goods.
“A lot of our vendors are multi-talented,” Barbarotto said.
The vendors that previously produced non-essential items are now focusing on producing essential items.
Even though the market is open, it will be different this year.
“The market is a big social outlet for most of our customers. They like to visit, see what we’re doing, [and] talk about recipes,” Barbarotto said.
When referring to people at the market, Barbarotto said: “We’re a hugging group, [but] we can’t go out to dispense our usual affection.”
The market will be less of a social gathering this year, but some socialization can still occur. Customers at the market will be able to visit with vendors as long as there is no one in line behind them.
The market will be open Saturdays from 7 a.m. until noon, and it will likely close in October.
