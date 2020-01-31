1450 E. Plantation Drive, Heber Springs
2,146 square feet of living space, 1.10 acres of land
3 bedrooms, 2 full baths
Jenni Rowell, Charlotte John Company, 501-499-4476
This lovely farmhouse-style home in Heber Springs is move-in ready and great for entertaining.
Offered for sale through the Charlotte John Company, the home is at 1450 E. Plantation Drive, situated on a nice-sized lot of just over one acre of land. The home is traditionally styled, with a one-story, split-level and split-foyer floor plan. The design includes three bedrooms (all on the same level) and two full baths, with a brick walkway leading to a spacious front porch from the circle drive.
Inside, the home features fresh neutral paint, hardwoods throughout, a large laundry room, a large formal dining space, and new stainless steel appliances. Outside, you’ll find a separate shop, and a large deck in the back yard that is great for enjoying private views.
Thanks to the fresh paint and an open floor plan, the home is particularly bright and inviting. The addition of darker wood accents found in the flooring and the beam spanning the family room’s cathedral ceiling provide a nice touch of interest to the entire area. The kitchen and family room are adjacent to one another, which really offers a lot of options when people are visiting.
White kitchens are very popular nowadays, and the kitchen in this home is particularly nice. In addition to the stainless appliances, the kitchen has a breakfast bar for dining, updated hardware on the cabinets, and a separate pantry.
The master bedroom suite is resplendent in soft neutrals and custom lighting. The walk-in shower has a glass surround, and a jet tub is available for soaking away the worries of the world. Also found in the master suite is a double-sink vanity and a massive walk-in closet.
Other features with this home include:
Woodburning fireplace.
Two-car garage.
Central heat and air.
Built-ins throughout the home.
With a recently reduced asking price of $209,900, this home is a must-see property. For more information, please contact Jenni Rowell of the Charlotte John Company at 501-499-4476.
