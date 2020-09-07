The Faulkner County Retired Teachers Association (FCRTA) announced Olivia Farris of Greenbrier as the recipient of of its annual $500 scholarship.
Olivia is the daughter of Robbie and Gail Farris who graduated from Greenbrier High School. She is a senior at Central Baptist College in Conway who is majoring in elementary eduction.
Olivia anticipates a career in teaching to be challenging and rewarding. She joked that her height may be a disadvantage.
“I would prefer to teach in a lower primary grade hoping to be taller than the students,” she said with a laugh.
Scholarship requirements include the applicant be admitted and a student in good standing at an institution of higher education in a teacher education program in Faulkner County, Carol Powers, FCRTA co-president, said.
FCRTA is the local chapter of the Arkansas Retired Teachers Association.
For more information about the group, visit https://www.artanow.com.
