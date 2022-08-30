Fashion designer Jude Connally Zimmerman, founder and creator of the self-titled women’s lifestyle brand Jude Connally, will headline the 32nd annual Bolo Bash Reception and Luncheon in October. After two years, the event returns to its traditional format.
This year’s Luncheon, presented by Dillard’s, will be Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Venue at Westwind, 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock. It is set to feature a fashion show and conversation with Zimmerman that is moderated by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier as well as the presentation of the inaugural Power of Purpose Award to Greg Hatcher.
The event will also include a menu prepared by locally known Chef Donnie Ferneau, a silent auction with a vast selection of merchandise from Dillard’s and eight international and domestic trips of a lifetime.
A Reception with Zimmerman, sponsored by Roller Funeral Home, is planned for from 6:30-8 p.m. Oct. 11. It will be hosted by Greg and Lee Hatcher at their home.
Raised in upstate New York, Zimmerman attended The Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. After two decades of working with some of the most respected names in the fashion industry and raising a family, Zimmerman launched her own brand. The Jude Connally collection, known for its vibrant prints and effortless styles, can now be found nationwide in over 350 specialty stores as well as Dillard’s stores in the southeast.
This year’s Luncheon host, Frazier, has interviewed some of Hollywood’s biggest stars since joining Entertainment Tonight as a co-host in 2014. He has won five Emmy Awards and has hosted numerous shows and events including the Emmy-nominated Game Changers with Kevin Frazier.
Proceeds from this year’s Bolo Bash Luncheon will be used to renovate and expand Baptist Health’s maternal and infant areas, including NICU, and strengthen the health care system’s ability to care for more women and children in Arkansas.
Bolo Bash was first introduced in 1989 as a seated dinner with silent and live auctions. The event was founded by Margaret Price and the honorable Frank D. White with a country/western theme – inspiring the iconic Bolo Bash name. The dinner has since evolved into a lunch only event hosting a multitude of distinguished speakers.
Reception or Luncheon tickets can be purchased online at baptisthealth foundation.org. Tickets are $300 for the Luncheon and $75 for the Reception. For more information about either event, call Baptist Health Foundation at 501-202-1839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.