Fashion designer Jude Connally Zimmerman, founder and creator of the self-titled women’s lifestyle brand Jude Connally, will headline the 32nd annual Bolo Bash Reception and Luncheon in October. After two years, the event returns to its traditional format.

This year’s Luncheon, presented by Dillard’s, will be Wednesday, Oct. 12, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Venue at Westwind, 7318 Windsong Drive in North Little Rock. It is set to feature a fashion show and conversation with Zimmerman that is moderated by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier as well as the presentation of the inaugural Power of Purpose Award to Greg Hatcher.

