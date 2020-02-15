A Vilonia woman died Friday after she reportedly crashed into a tree on Arkavalley Road.
Robyn J. Jones, 33, reportedly crashed into a tree at 3:01 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Arkavalley and Rocky roads in Springhill.
According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, the Vilonia woman was eastbound on Arkavalley Road when she lost control of the 2010 Toyota Camry she was driving and “crossed into oncoming traffic” before crashing into a tree on the left side of the roadway.
The Vilonia woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Faulkner County Coroner Jessica Thorn said.
Authorities described weather conditions as “clear” and said roadways were “dry” at the time of the crash.
Jones’ death was the 52nd fatality on Arkansas roadways in 2020, according to preliminary data.
