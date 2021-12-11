FAT (Fresh, Authentic, Tasty) Brands Inc, the parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 13 other restaurant chains, opened a new co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location in Greenbrier on Thursday, Dec. 9, the first in the entire state of Arkansas.
Fatburger was first founded in Hollywood over 70 yers ago while Buffalo’s Express was founded in Roswell, Georgia and both locations will be combined as one in Greenbrier.
“We’ve been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Arkansas Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express since we finalized this deal in early 2021,” Andy Wiederhorn, FAT Brands CEO, said. “The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas have shown strong sales since they opened, which shows how the co-branded concept has quickly become a fan favorite in the South. We’re excited to bring our burgers, wings, shakes, and fries to a new state as we continue to grow the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express footprint across the U.S.”
There are over 100 Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express co-branded locations across the United States and this is the first to come to Arkansas.
“The two-in-one dining experience will provide customers with delicious options to choose from either restaurant,” Brendan Maguire, a representative with the company, said. “From the Fatburger menu, patrons can enjoy the chain’s grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers paired with a variety of different styles of French fries.”
Fatburger’s menu also includes IMPOSSIBLE™ Burgers, turkey burgers, chicken sandwiches, and hand scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.
“The Buffalo’s Express menu will also allow customers to enjoy bone-in and boneless wings along with Buffalo’s range of original house-made sauces,” Maguire said.
The Greenbrier Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location is at 38 S Broadway Street and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
