Fatburger has officially arrived in Conway with sister wing brand, Buffalo’s Express.
“The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience for custom, grilled-to-perfection burgers and fresh, never frozen chicken wings bursting with flavor,” the company said in a news release.
This marks the second location to date for the co-branded pair in Arkansas with the other location in Greenbrier.
To celebrate the debut of the new location, a grand opening celebration will be held Thursday. Starting at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, the first 100 customers can score a free Original Fatburger.
“And, if you can’t make it then, don’t worry – the location will be doling out free fries all day long with any purchase,” the release stated.
The Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express Conway is located at 2205 Dave Ward Drive, and is open from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
