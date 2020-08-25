Because water fountains are off limits at schools across the county this year to help prevent spreading the coronavirus within each district, one local father and his daughter are working together to provide reusable water bottles to local schools.
When 8-year-old Maddie Finkenbinder found out her father had ordered some water bottles for Woodrow Cummins Elementary School, she also wanted to help out area students and her classmates.
“We ordered some reusable water bottles to give to local schools (no water fountains this year) and Maddie wanted to help,” the third grader’s father, Charles Finkenbinder, said. “She took the allowance money she’s been saving and handed it to me. ‘I want to help daddy,’ she said as she withdrew the handful of neatly folded bills from her jewelry box and handed them to me.”
It was encouraging to see that his daughter was willing to spend all her money to help out her classmates and from there, the deputy city attorney said the initiative to purchase more water bottles for more schools expanded.
Before reaching out to other schools to find out how big the need for reusable water bottles was, Charles said he returned his daughter’s allowance money to her jewelry box.
“Later that night after she had gone to bed, I placed the money back in her jewelry box,” Charles said. “Such a sweet little girl. What I ordered cost me very little, yet she gave all that she had.”
It was not out of character for Maddie to want to lend a helping hand, her father said, adding that she “has a real sweet nature.”
So far, the family has delivered water bottles to Woodrow Cummins, Marguerite Vann, Ida Burns, Carolyn Lewis and Julie Lee Moore elementary schools with help from other donors, including Conway Corporation CEO Brett Carroll.
“I found out about the need from Dayna Lewis, the principal at Woodrow Cummins. I’ve had several people offer to help and Brett Carroll with Conway Corp. donated some bottles as soon as I mentioned what I was doing,” Charles said, adding that other educators are welcome to reach out if they are in need. “All a teacher or principal needs to do is contact me and I will do everything I can to provide water bottles for their students.”
Conway Public Schools district educators and administrators are thankful for the Finkenbinders’ efforts. Though students cannot use water fountains, the district will soon have water bottle filling stations installed for all to use, CPS spokesman Heather Kendrick said.
“Reusable water bottles are vital for our students as they return to school this year,” she told the Log Cabin Democrat. “What a blessing for Mr. Finkenbinder and his daughter to help provide these for students in schools throughout the district. Their giving hearts show the true spirit of CPSD and the Conway community.”
The deputy city attorney said he was happy to help and is willing to order more water bottles for schools and students in need.
“I’m just so grateful that I was given the opportunity to do this for our teachers and kids and that my own kids want to help [and] that they recognize our obligation to help others and our community,” Charles said.
For more information or to request water bottles for a school, the deputy city attorney said that educators should reach out to their school’s guidance counselor and/or principal.
