Father is accused of punching daughter, now facing felony

A Conway man faces a felony battery charge after reportedly punching his 12-year-old daughter in the face.
A Conway Yellow Cab employee alerted authorities of the abuse after witnessing the girl’s father hit her and throw her onto the ground, according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against 48-year-old Michael Elihue Bowie.
The taxi driver was called to a Granite Lane residence to take Bowie to a local nursing home. As he pulled up to the residence, he saw the 48-year-old man “punch a little girl in the face,” according to officer Adam McNeal’s report.
The girl ran away from Bowie after he hit her. Once he caught up to his daughter, Bowie reportedly “grabbed her and slammed her on the ground.”
The cab driver called 911 immediately after dropping off Bowie and his daughter at a local nursing home.
When he got to the nursing home in question, the cab driver told police that Bowie paid him for the ride and made a derogatory statement toward him. The cab driver said he decided to call police after overhearing the girl say “help me.”
By the time officer McNeal arrived on scene, the affidavit states nursing home staff had given the girl an ice pack and a cup of water. The officer noted the girl was “visibly upset and soaking wet” as he approached her to talk about what had happened prior to the cab driver calling 911.
According to his report, the 12-year-old had several injuries but made it clear she “didn’t want her dad to get into any trouble.”
“She had grass on her clothes and she had visible injuries to the left side of her face, her neck, upper back and a scrape on her knee,” the report reads in part.
The young girl told police her father punched her in the face, “slung her off a fence” and attempted to strangle her that night.
After talking to the young girl regarding the incident, McNeal went into a separate room to speak with Bowie about the allegations against him.
The 48-year-old looked over at his wife and said he “had to go now” when the officer approached him, which led authorities to believe “he knew he was going to jail,” according to the affidavit.
Before the 12-year-old girl was released to the Department of Human Services’ care, authorities had her evaluated at Conway Regional Medical Center “due to the knots on her head.”
Bowie was arrested on scene and charged with second-degree domestic battery. District Judge Chris R. Carnahan ordered Monday afternoon that Bowie remain behind bars in lieu of a $50,000 bond in light of the allegations against him.
Online records show that Bowie posted bond shortly before 10 p.m. Monday and is scheduled to appear next Jan. 27 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Second-degree domestic battery is a Class C felony. If found guilty, Bowie faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and could be ordered to pay a fine up to $10,000.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.