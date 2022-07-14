When Father Jim Sichko, a visiting Catholic priest based in the Diocese of Lexington, Kentucky, spoke at St. Joseph Church morning services on July 10 he asked parishioners if one of them could define a “selfie.”
When young Adalyn Ternes from Greenbrier correctly answered him, Father Jim grabbed one of the flower-filled vases on the altar and handed it to her. He said they were hers to keep but if she returned that night with them, when he was to begin a series of inspirational talks, she and her family would be rewarded one-hundred fold.
Father Jim is a preacher, evangelist and motivational speaker who was commissioned by Pope Francis in 2016 as one of his Papal Missionaries of Mercy. There are only 1,000 of them in the world and 100 are in the U.S.
Father Jim travels the world making presentations he calls “60 Minutes for Jesus.” He loves taking selfies and told the story of how he first got one with Pope Francis. That’s what led to his gifting of flowers to Adalyn.
That same bunch of flowers brightened another household the next night. Father Jim had spoken of what a great cook his late mother was and how he’s friends with Italian-American chef and TV personality, Giada De Laurentiis.
That led St. Joseph School fourth grader Austin McGehee to ask Father Jim a question about the chef.
“Do you like to cook?” Father Jim asked.
“No, but my sister Anneke does,” Austin replied.
Father Jim asked why she wasn’t asking the question?
“She’s shy,” Austin said.
Father Jim thought she just had stage fright and gave Austin those same flowers. He quickly gave them to his sister. That prompted Father Jim to tell Austin if he’d come back again Monday night, he’d receive a cross blessed by Pope Francis. Only a small number of these crosses are handed out during the priest’s travels, and he only gives them to “special people.”
