Father Tony Robbins, pastor of St. Joseph Church in Conway, recently returned from a visit to the Holy Land. While there, he arranged to have hundreds of olive wood Rosaries made in Israel shipped back here to distribute to every child and faculty member at St. Joseph School. They came from a supplier in Bethlehem known as St. George’s Souvenirs.
The origins of the Rosary are hazy, but the use of prayer beads and repeated recitation of prayers to aid in mediation go back to the earliest days of the Catholic Church. It even has roots in pre-Christian times. Tradition holds that St. Dominic devised the Rosary as we know it in the 13th century. Some scholars think he not so much “invented” it as he preached its use to convert sinners and those who had strayed from the faith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.