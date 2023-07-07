Faulkner County 4-H youth recognized as Teen Stars

A recent trip to the Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service Office found two teenage members of Faulkner County 4-H helping conduct a summer camp for younger 4-H’ers.
It’s that kind of service that earned honors for Grace Branscum of Morrilton and Joy Garst of Conway. They are among 54 4-H youth recognized as Arkansas 4-H Teen Stars for outstanding achievement in 4-H projects and activities, leadership and community service.
This year’s recipients were selected from hundreds of 4-H members statewide and represent 27 counties. The honorees were recognized June 7 during the 2023 Arkansas 4-H Teen Star and Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Arkansas 4-H Center near Little Rock.
“The Teen Star award is the true beginning of a 4-H member’s state leadership journey,” 4-H program associate Ashley Dingman, who coordinates the Teen Star program, said. “To be named a Teen Star, a 4-H’er must have shown great leadership, participation and commitment to their local county program. It is a really exciting time for these youth, and we cannot wait to see where their 4-H leadership journey goes.”
Kami Green, Faulkner County Extension Agent for 4-H, said she is “so proud of these two young ladies.”
“I have enjoyed watching them not only grow in the county program but excel in the state,” Green said.
Branscum, 15-year-old daughter of Robert and Kami Branscum, just recently moved from Conway to Morrilton. She is home schooled and has been active in 4-H since she was five.
“I’m pretty much involved in everything in 4-H,” she said, adding that she has raised rabbits, been involved in leadership activities and participated in projects involving health, community service, baking, cooking and plants.
“If you are named a Teen Star, then you are eligible to apply to become a 4-H Ambassador and then you can become eligible to run for a state officer position,” she said. “That’s what I want to do. It’s all in God’s hands.”
“After I graduate high school, I would love to become a dental hygienist or maybe a 4-H agent like Ms. Kami,” she added.
Gaest, the 17-year-old daughter of John and Jacqui Garst, is also homeschooled. She has been involved in 4-H for three years.
“I’ve done a lot of community service projects and attended a lot of Teen Leaders’ conferences,” she said. “My plan is to get my associate’s degree, majoring in biology. Then we will see where it goes from there. I want to do something to help people.”
Any Teen Star who is graduating high school can also apply for the $1,000 Zack O. and Jennie D. Jennings Scholarship.
