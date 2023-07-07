Faulkner County 4-H youth recognized as Teen Stars

Faulkner County 4-H members Joy Garst (left) and Grace Branscum (right) were recently named Arkansas 4-H Teen Stars for outstanding achievement in 4-H projects and activities, leadership and community service. They were among 54 members recognized in June during the 2023 Arkansas 4-H Teen Star and Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Arkansas 4-H Center near Little Rock.

 Submitted photo

A recent trip to the Faulkner County Cooperative Extension Service Office found two teenage members of Faulkner County 4-H helping conduct a summer camp for younger 4-H’ers.

It’s that kind of service that earned honors for Grace Branscum of Morrilton and Joy Garst of Conway. They are among 54 4-H youth recognized as Arkansas 4-H Teen Stars for outstanding achievement in 4-H projects and activities, leadership and community service.

