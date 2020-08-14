The Faulkner County 4H Foundation announced $2,450 worth of scholarships were awarded to five students in 2020.
Faulkner County Extension Agent Kami Green said: “All five students were outstanding applicants and I am excited to see where their future journey will take them.”
The Faulkner County 4H Foundation takes applications each year for scholarships. Each year the amount varies; however, this year they gave $2,450 in scholarship money.
The five students that received them this year are:
Brent Clark of El Paso, son of Randal and Tracy Clark
Sierra Puckett of Conway, daughter of Randy and Suzie Puckett
Alex Wilson of Conway, son of Leonard and Ann Wilson
Landon Shoemaker of Greenbrier, son of Terri Shoemaker
Caitlyn Simon of Conway, daughter of Jason and Carrie Simon
“Congrats to these youth,” Green said.
To learn more about 4H, contact the local county extension agent or visit www.uaex.edu.
