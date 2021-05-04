The Arkansas Department of Health reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 in its Monday update.
The state reported 1,939 active cases; 172 hospitalized, which is up 1 from Sunday; and 29 people on ventilators, which is up 3 from Sunday.
Four more people have died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the state's death toll to 5,747 people.
The state conducted 1,307 PCR tests and 106 antigen (or rapid) tests, the ADH reported.
ADH said the top counties for new cases were Benton County with 11, Pulaski County with nine and Faulkner County with eight.
As of Monday, the state had received a little more than 2.5 million doses of the vaccine and more than 1.7 million doses had been administered. Since Sunday, 4,479 more Arkansans had received a vaccine, according to the ADH.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson said he was glad to see a higher number of vaccinations administered than this time last week in a statement sent out Monday afternoon.
"Today's report shows a higher level of vaccinations than this time last week. Thanks to everyone for doing your part," he said Monday. "We are continuing to monitor new cases and variants across the state, but the best way to prevent the spread is by getting vaccinated. Get your shot today.”
