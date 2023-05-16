The Faulkner County Bar Association had its first meeting in years on Friday to revive the organization. The group plans to have monthly luncheons in the future. Friday’s luncheon drew a large turnout.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Quorum Court approves appropriation ordinances
- Greenbrier court reporter receives national recognition
- Election Commission to certify results of school board races on Friday
- Police beat 5/16/23
- Planning Commission approves height variance for Harps
- Faulkner County Bar Association
- Arkansans win big with lottery across state
- Meet the Candidates forum draws large crowd
Most Popular
Articles
- Franklin, Geier unseat incumbents in school board election
- Conway welcomes two new administrators
- Tree falls on home on Davis Street
- Film by Conway filmmaker available to rent May 23
- Police beat 5/13/23
- UCA Reynolds Performance Hall announces 2023-24 season
- Master Gardeners ready for plant sale
- Father Robbins says goodbye
- Conway football coach resigns to become AD in Springdale
- Police beat 5/11/23
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.