The state Alcohol Beverage Control division conducted COVID-19 compliance checks on 17 restaurants from Jan. 4-10 and eight restaurants between Jan. 11-17. In the first checks, five Faulkner County restaurants failed. Three of those failed follow-up visits in the second round.
Red Robin, Los 3 Potrillos, TC’s Midtown Grill, Bear’s Den Pizza Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux failed the compliance checks between Jan. 4-10.
The report notes “failure to maintain health, safety and sanitary standards” and “failure to be a good neighbor” in each of the violations.
In the follow-up visits to these eateries, Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux and Red Robin passed and TC’s Midtown Grill, Los 3 Potrillos and Bear’s Den Pizza again failed.
The Faulkner County businesses that passed the checks include:
Chili’s
TGI Friday’s
Mike’s Place
U.S. Pizza
Hideaway Pizza
On the Border
Relax and Be (Conway Supper Club)
Buffalo Wild Wings
Logan’s Roadhouse
El Parian
JJ’s Grill
Taylor’s Made Cafe
Skinny J’s
Vincent’s Road Hog BBQ
Kings
