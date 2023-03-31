Faulkner County will celebrate its 150th birthday (Sesquicentennial) on April 12. A number of activities are scheduled April 12-15 to recognize this milestone.

On April 12,1873, parts of Conway and Pulaski counties were carved out to form this new county named after Sandford C. Faulkner, a planter, storyteller, and fiddle player know for his popular mid-19th century folk song, “Arkansas Traveler,” – Arkansas’s state song.

