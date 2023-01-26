The National League of Junior Cotillions Faulkner County Chapter held a food drive and donated collections to the Friendship Baptist Church food box program.
“My students showed their kindness by collecting many items that were donated to the Friendship Baptist Church food box program,” Director Ashley Washam said.
