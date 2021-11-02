Faulkner County Church Women United, a local Christian organization, presented two members with Human Rights Awards at its annual Human Rights Celebration.
Leona Walton and Crystal Certain were each presented with the Human Rights Award for their respective service to the community.
Leona Walton, a member of the Greater Pleasant Branch Baptist Church in Conway, received the award for her help starting the Pine Street Backpack program.
“Fourteen years ago, she saw a need and helped initiate the community-wide Pine Street Backpack program to make certain young people can start the school year with needed supplies,” Dee Sanders, a member of Faulkner County Church Women United, said.
Walton has served as the secretary for her church for more than two decades and is in charge of her church’s communications, prayer chain, the food pantry military, and has sung for her church’s choir prior to the pandemic.
“She has been described as the ‘go to’ person when someone in the area needs help,” Sanders said.
Crystal Certain, an art teacher at Conway High School, received the award for her work fighting food insecurity with the Certain Little Free Pantry at the high school, which she started four years ago.
“This pantry provides food and hygiene products as well as some basic clothing items for any student in the school who needs them,” Sanders said. “She asks students to take what they need but leave what they can. It has expanded from a small section of her classroom to its own space.”
Her pantry has received community support with a donation bin at Kroger as well as receiving donations from Walmart and other local businesses.
Certain is also a mother of three and volunteers at librarians, hospitals and charities entertaining and reading to children while dressed up as Disney characters.
“Going beyond just teaching the students, Mrs. Certain demonstrates how much she cares for all students, but especially those who are in need,” Sanders said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.