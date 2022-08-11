The Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice will host the Rally for Bodily Liberation from 10-11:30 a.m. Aug. 27.
The event will take place in Conway and will provide an area for children. The exact location is still to be determined.
According to FCCSJ, the goals of the Rally for Bodily Liberation are to “provide tangible resources and information on safe abortion; allow space for personal testimony; and promote accessible and inclusive language surrounding abortion.”
The event will center around those in Conway with direct experience of abortion.
FCCSJ said it wants to focus “especially those on the margins.”
The organization prioritizes “our Black, brown, indigenous, undocumented, immigrant, disabled, poor/working class, and queer/trans neighbors who are most affected by the news regarding Roe v. Wade.”
The event is accessible and queer-led, according to FCCSJ’s announcement on Facebook. People are encouraged to wear green to the event as it is an international color for abortion rights.
“The event is open to everyone,” FCCSJ said. “We are currently looking for volunteers and speakers for the event.”
Masks are required for the outdoor event, following the safety concern and guidelines of COVID-19.
The Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice Organizing Guide describes the organization as “a diverse community coming together across race, ethnicity, age, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, citizenship, disability, and economic status to leverage and build power to ensure an equitable and liberated future for all.”
FCCSJ works as a non-partisan, mutual aid-oriented organization that uplifts grassroots activists and advocates.
The group seeks to “support local organizations in their justice work, facilitate robust communication networks, and find ways to collaborate in building a more equitable Faulkner County.”
According to the Organizing Guide: “FCCSJ works to be a safer space. Everyone is welcome, but there is no place here for racism, homophobia, transphobia, ableism, ageism, classism or discrimination based on nationality, gender identity, religious affiliations (or lack thereof), or any other forms of oppression.”
In the guide, the FCCSJ expects the following needs to be met to create a safer space at the Rally for Bodily Liberation:
Respect people’s physical and emotional boundaries.
Always get explicit verbal consent before touching someone or crossing boundaries.
Respect people’s opinions, beliefs, and different points of view.
Participants or partners of the event are asked by the organization “to remember that their actions can affect others, regardless of their intentions.”
More information about the event can be found on Faulkner County Coalition for Social Justice’s Facebook page. A hyperlink to review the FCCSJ Guide to Organizing can be found on the Facebook event page.
The guide focuses on the organization’s collective group norms and safety and security, which details digital security, photography and direction action support.
FCCSJ is accepting donations to cover the cost of the Rally for Bodily Liberation. Donations can be made through the FCCSJ Cash App at $fccsj.
