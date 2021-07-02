While many Faulkner County residents are planning to celebrate the Fourth of July by attending fireworks shows or shooting off fireworks of their own, cities around the county are working to remind residents of their cities’ fireworks ordinances.
As in recent years, fireworks are prohibited from being shot off within the city of Conway, per an ordinance of the Conway City Council. Fireworks shows ordered by the mayor or city council, however, are exempt from the city ordinance.
In Greenbrier, fireworks are allowed within city limits beginning on July 3 and continuing through to July 5, per an ordinance passed by the Greenbrier City Council in 2018. Residents may shoot fireworks beginning at 8 a.m. and until 11 p.m.
The City of Mayflower allows fireworks within city limits only on July 4, per a city official who spoke to the Log Cabin on Wednesday. All fireworks must end at 10 p.m.
The City of Vilonia passed an ordinance in 2010 that allows fireworks from July 3-5 between the hours of 3 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., per the City of Vilonia’s Facebook page. Violations of the ordinance carry a penalty of a $100 fine plus court costs.
Whether Faulkner County residents’ cities allow fireworks or not, several public fireworks displayed are planned for this weekend. Conway will host Freedom Fest at Beaverfork Lake Park on Sunday. A free fireworks show will start at the lake around 9 p.m. Greenbrier will also host its own firework show on Sunday night that begins at dark at the Greenbrier Baseball Complex, while Vilonia will have a show of its own in the parking lot of Vilonia High School. If residents prefer watching a fireworks show a day earlier, the Mayflower Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Independence Day Celebration at 5 p.m. on Saturday at Mayflower High School. Fireworks will start at dark.
