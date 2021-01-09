The Faulkner County Community Foundation enters 2021 marking its 20th anniversary of working in the county through service and philanthropic means. An affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, the Faulkner County foundation was formed in 2001 with just $70,000 in assets and three charitable funds, per a press release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat. Today, the foundation has some $10 million in assets and 74 charitable funds.
Jerry Adams, a founding member of the foundation, outlined its purpose in an article in the Log Cabin in 2001, written by the late Fred Petrucelli.
“What we’re trying to do is in perpetuity leave a legacy for our community,” Adams said at the time.
Twenty years later, Adams looked back on that ongoing legacy.
“I am amazed with the growth and maturity of our affiliate in Faulkner County in the last 20 years,” Adams said. “We have also been blessed with strong leadership in the advisory board and our executive directors. And most importantly, we have had an incredible response from the thoughtful citizens of our county for building funds that support our collective future.”
To mark the anniversary, the foundation has planned several celebratory events that will recognize its partners and donors.
Foundation board chair Bobby Riggs said its donors are essential and will continue to play an important role moving forward.
“Some of the most important work happening in our community is being funded by visionary donors who have entrusted their funds to us,” Riggs said. “We also strive to be at the forefront of addressing community needs through well-researched, impact-driven grantmaking.”
