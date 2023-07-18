Faulkner County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, announced a match for five local nonprofits from the Funding Faulkner Forever matching gift program.
The organizations participating this year are Children’s Advocacy Alliance, City of Hope Outreach, Conway Symphony Orchestra, Conway Cradle Care and Milestones. All have organizational endowments with the Community Foundation that support their programs and operations.
The Foundation, along with proceeds from the Central Arkansas Open Golf Tournament, will match funds donated to these five organizations for up to $5,000 per nonprofit. “Funding Faulkner Forever,” a program started in 2021 as part of the affiliate’s 20th anniversary celebration, was designed to assist local nonprofits and other partner organizations to be more sustainable and to develop ongoing policies to continue to increase endowments.
Opening their doors in 2001, the Faulkner County affiliate office has made over $5.39 million in grants to local nonprofits.
“We are pleased to support these organizations as they plan for the future, and to inspire our neighbors to make an investment in an important cause that speaks to them,” Lesley Graybeal, board chair of Faulkner County Community Foundation, said.
Phillip Fletcher, executive director of City of Hope Outreach, said: “We are very thankful for the opportunity to establish our endowment with the Arkansas Community Foundation. The ability to have a funding source to sustain our organization and importantly those we serve in Faulkner County is a blessing.”
All donations up to $25,000 will be matched. Anyone interested in helping the five nonprofits can contact Shelley Mehl, executive director of Faulkner County Community Foundation at faulknercounty@arcf.org or call 501-492-3559. Contributions to the Community Foundation and its funds are fully tax deductible.
