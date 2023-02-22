Faulkner County Democratic Women started the 2023 year by installing new officers.
Pat Ramsey was elected president of the organization, and Claudia Davis is serving as vice-president. Ann Turney is the newly elected secretary, and Dee Sanders is the treasurer.
FC Democratic Women will meet at noon the first Monday of each month, at Mike’s Place, except for the months of March, June and September, when the group will have evening meetings with programs of interest to the whole Faulkner County community.
For more information, send an email to fcdw05@gmail.com or check out the FCDW Facebook page. The March meeting will be a social hour at the McGee Center, 5:30-6:30 p.m., where guests will hear brief statements from the candidates for the 2023 Conway School Board election, and will have time to visit personally with them. All members of the community are invited for conversation and light refreshments.
