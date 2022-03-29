The Faulkner County Democrats will have a social “Drinks with Dems” from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday at ZAZA, 1050 Ellis Ave. in Conway.
The Faulkner County Democrats general meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. April 4 in the McGee Center conference room.
For more information about the organization, visit https://faulknerdemocrats.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.