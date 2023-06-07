The Faulkner County Emergency Squad Boat Team and the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department in Conway attended the 14th annual Fire Boat School training event on Saturday on DeGray Lake near Arkadelphia, the squad announced via social media.
Over 250 volunteers from more than 50 fire departments across the state of Arkansas came together for the event that is designed to sharpen volunteer emergency responders’ skills and ensure that the teams are well-prepared to handle any type of waterway emergency.
The Arkansas Fire Boat School’s training simulates real-life emergency scenarios on the water. As part of the training, crews are faced with a series of staged challenges that unfold in real-time.
Some of the scenarios the emergency responders participated in on Saturday included Defensive Boat Operations, Medical Scene with Accident Boat versus Jet Ski and Wildland Fire and Urban Slackwater Rescue. As part of the slackwater rescue, trainers simulated a flooded city and made attendees rescue “victims” from rooftops.
“Under the guidance of seasoned experts in fire boat operations and emergency response, our crews are dispatched to these simulated scenarios within a formal Incident Command structure,” the Faulkner County Emergency Squad wrote in the social media post. “This ensures that we operate efficiently and effectively, making the most of our training opportunity.”
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
