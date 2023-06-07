The Faulkner County Emergency Squad Boat Team and the Liberty Volunteer Fire Department in Conway attended the 14th annual Fire Boat School training event on Saturday on DeGray Lake near Arkadelphia, the squad announced via social media.

Over 250 volunteers from more than 50 fire departments across the state of Arkansas came together for the event that is designed to sharpen volunteer emergency responders’ skills and ensure that the teams are well-prepared to handle any type of waterway emergency.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.