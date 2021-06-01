The Faulkner County Emergency Squad performed a water rescue over the holiday weekend.
On Sunday evening, a boater on the Arkansas River in Faulkner County experienced motor failure. The boat started to float toward the Toad Suck bridge near the Toad Suck Ferry Lock and Dam in Conway.
The Faulkner County Emergency Squad responded and was able to pull the boat ashore instead.
“We had a rescue on the river tonight for a boater who's motor failed and they were floating towards the Toadsuck bridge,” the Faulkner County Emergency Squad posted to its social media late Sunday. “Everyone got safely ashore and we helped return their boat to the boat ramp. Thank you to everyone who responded!”
The Faulkner County Emergency Squad is a nonprofit organization of local volunteers who help Faulkner County residents during emergencies.
It was founded in 1978 to assist with countywide emergency needs and is funded through voluntary taxes and donations.
For more information about the squad, visit www.fcrescue.net.
