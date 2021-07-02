The Arkansas Health Care Association announced Friday that three Faulkner County facilities have surpassed 75% of staff COVID-19 vaccinations.
This includes Superior Health and Rehabilitation and Salem Place Nursing and Rehabilitation Center both in Conway, and Greenbrier Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The benchmark is part of a nationwide goal set by the American Health Care Association and LeadingAge to vaccinate 75% of the approximately 1.5 million nursing home staff by June 30.
“We are proud to report that three Faulkner County facilities have vaccinated over 88% of their staff,” said Rachel Bunch, executive director of AHCA. “Our teams recognize that getting vaccinated is one of the most effective ways to protect themselves, their residents and their families against COVID-19. We have seen staff work tirelessly day and night to keep the state's most vulnerable safe and protected.”
AHCA has been a participant in a nationwide #GetVaccinated campaign.
The campaign, led by the American Health Care Association and the National Center for Assisted Living, is a coordinated effort among members across the country to encourage vaccination.
AHCA has used #GetVaccinated promotional materials in its facility and social media channels to encourage residents, staff and family members to consent to the vaccines.
“While we remain optimistic, our work does not stop here. We must continue to do all that we can to protect our seniors and frontline workers,” Bunch said. “We will continue to encourage vaccinations, as well as follow all safety guidelines such as wearing personal protective equipment (PPE).”
To learn more about AHCA, please visit arhealthcare.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.