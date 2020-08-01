After much discussion and consideration the Faulkner County Fair Board has decided to cancel the 2020 edition of the Faulkner County Fair and Livestock Exposition (this includes the parade and pageants). It was a difficult decision and our main concern was the health and safety of all involved with the fair.
We are in the planning process of having a modified version of the junior livestock show and ag mechanic competition. Any plan we devise we follow all state safety measures including mandatory masks, limited spectators, social distancing, hand-washing stations, etc.. Once a plan is in place and approved by all the required state and local agencies we will of course release that information via our Facebook page and website.
We offer our sincere thanks to all the citizens of Faulkner County and surrounding areas for their continued support of the Faulkner County Fair and Livestock Exposition and look forward to seeing everyone at the Fair in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.