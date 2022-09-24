The third day of the Faulkner County Fair drew large crowds on Thursday. The Fair’s Bledsoe Chiropractic Midway opened at 4 p.m. and remained open through 10 p.m.
In the livestock arena, sheep were judged, while market lambs and the lamb showmanship category were judged later in the evening. Fair officials also held the Talent Contest for ages 10-15 and 16-21 at the Centennial Stage.
