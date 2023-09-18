The Faulkner County Fair held its annual fair queen pageant on Saturday, naming Belle Irby the Faulkner County Fair Queen, Lailah Berry the Faulkner County Fair Pre-teen and Kacie Clark the Junior Faulkner County Fair Queen.
The pageant is a fundraiser for scholarships that benefit Faulkner County students. Irby and Clark will now advance to the Arkansas State Fair in October and represent the county.
“Our annual pageant is the perfect opportunity to celebrate beauty of all kinds and cultivate confidence,” pageant director Ashton Pruitt said. “We had amazing contestants this year and every single one is royalty.”
The Faulkner County Fair begins on Tuesday with the annual parade. The midway will open at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday. The parade will start at 5 p.m.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
