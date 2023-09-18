The Faulkner County Fair held its annual fair queen pageant on Saturday, naming Belle Irby the Faulkner County Fair Queen, Lailah Berry the Faulkner County Fair Pre-teen and Kacie Clark the Junior Faulkner County Fair Queen.

The pageant is a fundraiser for scholarships that benefit Faulkner County students. Irby and Clark will now advance to the Arkansas State Fair in October and represent the county.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

