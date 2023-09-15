The Faulkner County Fair Parade is set for 5 p.m. on Sept. 19.
The 2023 parade will follow the same route as previous years’ parades, beginning on Oak Street and finishing on Locust Street. This year’s fair theme is “Let the good times grow,” the fair’s website read.
Parade Committee chair Rick Sublett recently told the Log Cabin Democrat that schools and community organizations are encouraged to enter floats into the parade.
The top floats in each category receive a monetary prize. First-place winners receive $200, while second-, third- and fourth-place honorees receive $175, $150 and $125, respectively.
Those who enter a float for the parade should have their entries in place between 1-4 p.m. on parade day, the fair website read.
The Vilonia Police Department will lead the parade this year, while the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) ROTC will serve as the color guard. Bands from Vilonia High School, UCA, Vilonia Junior High School, Conway High School, Mayflower High School and Greenbrier High School have all signed up to take part in the parade.
Retired Conway Fire Department firefighter Larry Brewer will serve as the parade’s grand marshal.
Sept. 19 will also mark the opening of the fair’s midway. The fair will host “Kids Day” from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sept. 23.
A fixture of the fair every year, Kids Day will include a youth talent show for children ages 9 and under, a Fair Queen autograph signing and two shows by illusionist Paul Carlon. PBS character meet and greets, as well as the annual Cowboy Cutie Contest, will also feature on Kids Day.
As part of Kids Day, free face painting will be offered on the midway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. “All you can ride” armbands will be available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for $30.
The Kids Day schedule includes:
The youth talent show at 9 a.m.
The Fair Queen autograph signing at 11 a.m.
The first of two shows by illusionist Paul Carlon at 11:30 a.m.
The first of two PBS character meet and greets at noon.
The Cowboy Cutie Contest at 1 p.m.
The second PBS character meet and greet at 2 p.m.
Carlon’s second show at 2:30 p.m.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
