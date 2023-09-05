Faulkner County Fair Parade organizers are finalizing details for the parade that is set for Sept. 19.

In a meeting at China Town in Conway on Tuesday, Parade Committee chair Rick Sublett told fellow committee members that the 2023 parade will follow the same route as previous years’ parades. All outstanding roadwork on the parade route is expected to be completed before the parade’s start at 5 p.m. on Sept. 19.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.