Faulkner County Fair Parade organizers are finalizing details for the parade that is set for Sept. 19.
In a meeting at China Town in Conway on Tuesday, Parade Committee chair Rick Sublett told fellow committee members that the 2023 parade will follow the same route as previous years’ parades. All outstanding roadwork on the parade route is expected to be completed before the parade’s start at 5 p.m. on Sept. 19.
This year’s fair theme is “Let the good times grow,” the fair’s website read. Sublett told the Log Cabin Democrat that schools and community organizations are encouraged to enter floats into the parade.
The top floats in each category receive a monetary prize. First-place winners receive $200, while second-, third- and fourth-place honorees receive $175, $150 and $125, respectively.
Those who enter a float for the parade should have their entries in place between 1-4 p.m. on parade day, the fair website read.
The Vilonia Police Department will lead the parade this year, while the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) ROTC will serve as the color guard. Bands from Vilonia High School, UCA, Vilonia Junior High School, Conway High School, Mayflower High School and Greenbrier High School have all signed up to take part in the parade.
Faulkner County Fair events will begin as early as Friday, but judging for fair competitions won’t start until Sept. 15. The midway will first open on Sept. 19.
For more on the Faulkner County Fair Parade, read Saturday’s edition of the Log Cabin.
