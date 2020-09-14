Faulkner County had 218 active cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Conway Fire Department report.
The county has seen an increase of 72 cases since the CFD’s report on Sept. 10.
Two more people from Faulkner County have died as a result of COVID-19 bringing the county’s death toll to 12.
As of Monday, the county’s cumulative case count was 2,012 with a cumulative positivity rate of 6.1%. There are 16 people hospitalized in Faulkner County hospitals with COVID-19.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced last week he would pivot from daily updates on the state’s coronavirus pandemic response to weekly updates.
Arkansas on Monday reported 399 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 10 more deaths from the illness caused by the virus.
The Department of Health said at least 69,449 people have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began. The department also said an additional 21 people tested positive through antigen testing since Sunday, bringing the total number of those cases to 1,178.
The department said 986 people have died from COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, since the pandemic began. Five more people have been hospitalized, bringing the total to 378.
The actual number of cases in Arkansas is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and a cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
Statewide numbers are updated daily at the Arkansas Department of Health’s website at https://www.healthy.arkansas.gov.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
