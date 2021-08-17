Monday was the first day of school for most Faulkner County schools.
St. Joseph Schools as well as the Conway, Greenbrier, Mayflower and Guy-Perkins school districts all began the 2021-2022 school year on Monday.
Conway Christian started school Aug. 4 but lower schools dismissed at 11:45 a.m. and upper schools dismissed at noon on that day. Aug. 5 was the first full day of school for lower and upper schools.
The Vilonia School District will start on Wednesday.
Some districts are requiring masks. Conway Public Schools adopted a “stoplight approach” with a red, yellow or green designation based on the threat level in the community. When on red, the district will require masks in indoor spaces during the school day and on buses. Masks are strongly encouraged for extracurricular activities when on red. Currently Faulkner County is at red status.
Yellow means there is a moderate risk of community transmission. When on yellow, masks are strongly encouraged during the school day, on buses and at extracurricular events.
Green means there is a low risk of community transmission. When on green, masks are optional during the school day, on buses or at extracurricular events.
The Greenbrier School District is strongly recommending, but not requiring, masks.
Likewise for Mayflower, whose website stated: “We are strongly recommending that adults and students age 10 and up wear face coverings when physical distancing cannot be achieved particularly on school buses.”
Masks are optional at Conway Christian School, and the school does not provide them.
Guy-Perkins “requires all students PreK-12th grade and staff wear face coverings while riding buses and in campus buildings,” according to its website.
St. Joseph School will require “all staff PreK-12 and all students in grades 4-12 to wear a face covering anytime they are within a 6-foot diameter of another person,” its website stated.
The Vilonia School District “will allow for voluntary usage of masks,” the district’s website stated along with an encouragement for all eligible people to get vaccinated.
“COVID-19 vaccines are the most effective strategy to protect people from getting sick and to reduce the risk of people spreading COVID-19,” district officials said. “Students who are ages 12 and older are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccination. Fully vaccinated students or staff do not need to quarantine if deemed close contacts, unless they have/develop symptoms.”
The district will host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Vilonia High School Gym.
The Log Cabin Democrat received an overwhelming response to a call for back-to-school photos from our readers. There was not enough space to include all of them in one edition, so the LCD will run the back-to-school photos throughout the week.
Submit back-to-school photos to be considered for publication to editorial@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.