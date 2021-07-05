Home sales and listings in Faulkner County were very comparable in June 2021 with statistics from the same time period in 2020.
The latest statistics from the Faulkner County Board of Realtors show that 156 properties were sold in June 2021 (this includes residences and retail/commercial properties) compared to 174 in June 2020.
The number of listings was fairly consistent across the year, with 216 in June 2020 and 177 in June 2021.
Looking strictly at residential properties, 129 homes were listed and 124 were sold – a 96 percent sold rate – in 2021. The June 2020 percentage was a bit lower, although more homes were listed. The totals: 160 homes listed and 148 sold, at 92.5 percent.
Three-bedroom homes continued to top the list of favored homes in Faulkner County, as we have seen in the past several months. In June 2020, 90 three-bedroom homes were listed and 92 were sold for a 102.22 percent of available homes. In June 2021, 70 three-bedroom homes were listed, and 83 were sold – 118 percent of available homes. Note: when more homes are sold than are listed, this is due to a carryover of a home for sale that had been listed in a previous month.
As was noted earlier this year, the number of four-bedroom homes listed for sale continues to slip, yet they still sell rather well in Faulkner County. In June 2020, 51 four-bedroom homes were listed for sale, with 46 of these selling (90.2 percent). In June 2021, 35 homes were listed for sale and 31 were sold (88.5 percent).
Smaller homes are not being listed in great numbers in Faulkner County, in spite of national trends toward downsizing. In June 2020, no one-bedroom homes were listed or sold, and only 11 two-bedroom homes were listed, with 7 sold. In June 2021, two one-bedroom homes were listed for sale, and neither sold.
When it comes to how much we’re paying for properties in Faulkner County, the prices have stayed relatively consistent from June 2020 to June 2021, as they did in the past few months. With quality homes moving very quickly, some having multiple offers within hours of being listed, Faulkner County’s homebuyers are willing to pay top dollar for a new place to live.
A quick look at more specific statistics supplied concerning April 2020 and April 2021, several homes were sold even before they were officially listed. What does this say about our real estate market? The professionals selling homes in Faulkner County are probably staying quite busy trying to generate leads and find the perfect home for the needs of their clients.
In June 2020, the average list price for all types of residential properties was $200,618, with the average sale price at $198,758. In June 2021, the average list price rose to $219,729, with the average sale price at $218,823.
Other Faulkner County housing statistics:
Average selling price;June 2020;June 2021
Two bedroom;$136,914;$125,833
Three bedroom$160,317;$185,409
Four bedroom;$270,752;$304,701
Five+ bedroom;$418,000;$386,103
