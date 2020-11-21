National Adoption Month takes place every year in the month of November. This month helps bring awareness to all adoptees, birth parents, adoptive parents and children awaiting adoption.
Here in Faulkner County, McKenzie Beyer, a department of children and family services employee through the DHS, put together an event to honor the families who adopted in 2020.
Due to COVID-19, Beyer could not host a more traditional dinner or activity. With a little creativity, Beyer began to plan a one of a kind celebration. In order to have a fun but safe day, the DCFS along with The CALL put together movie baskets for these families.
The Movie Baskets included popcorn, snacks and a copy of “Instant Family”- a movie which draws attention to adoption through the foster care system. “Instant Family” when hearing about this event, actually donated 100 copies of the movie for the families.
“November is National Adoption month and our biggest concern was creating a way to honor the families in area five – Faulkner County- that adopted children from the foster care system this year.
The movie goodie baskets were delivered to each home by limousine and included a red carpet walk.
Arkansas currently has over 300 kids in Foster Care awaiting adoption. In Faulkner County there have been upwards of twenty adoptions this year.
According to Beyer, the work does not end with National Adoption Month. The Faulkner County department of children and family services will continue with an information meeting on Monday, Nov. 30.
For more information on how to foster or adopt visit humanservices.arkansas.gov.
