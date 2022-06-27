The Young Democrats of Arkansas (YDAR) and Faulkner County Democrats hosted Faulkner Pride Month Celebration on June 26 in Simon Park from 4-8 p.m.
This Pride Celebration marked an end to the two-year hiatus of in-person celebrations of LGBTQ pride month.
Pride celebrations, fests and parades are safe spaces that happen through the month of June and are dedicated to uplifting LGBTQ voices, celebrating LGBTQ culture and supporting LGBTQ rights, organizers said.
Pride month serves to recognize the local, national and international impact that the LGBTQ community has had.
The event featured Demure Coffee, a local specialty coffee truck; sidewalk chalk art; a dance playlist featuring songs such as “Super Bass” by Nicki Minaj and “Kiss Me More” by Doja Cat; and tons of individuals wearing their flags.
The event hosted speakers who gave personal testimonies as to why Pride is important in their lives.
The first speaker at the event was Dalton Thompson, the national committee representative of YDAR.
“[Pride] is about celebrating our community, celebrating how far we’ve come and celebrating coming back together for the first time in two years because of COVID,” Thompson said.
Thompson shared that this was his first Pride “as an out gay man since I came out in 2020. I was not able to go to any Prides in 2021 or anything like that.”
Thompson thanked everyone for being in attendance at the event, especially his mom, by saying: “So Mom, thank you so much for loving me and for being who you are and for teaching me that no matter what, love will win. And thank you guys all for being here and reaffirming that. I’m so happy to see all of y’all out here.”
Activist Morgan Erby-Taylor also spoke at the event, opening with the fact that she was “the very first transgender person to be in a television commercial for someone running for governor of the state of Arkansas.”
“I was asked to speak today on behalf of the transgender community. It’s so awesome seeing all these beautiful faces out here,” Erby-Taylor said. “Diversity is our strength and I think we all understand that and I think we all know that.”
In the wake of the recent Supreme Court ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, Erby-Taylor explained that she “had to completely rewrite my speech. But yeah, I wanted to keep the theme of it because there is hope. There is hope, OK? So, never have any doubt, you know, that you don’t have a voice in this, that you don’t have a say in it because you do.”
At the end of her speech, Erby-Taylor directed her attention to those under 30 years old and said: “You are the future. You are the hope for us. You are the voices of change, OK? And it’s your generation that will fix this mess that my generation and older generations have made.”
A major point of both speeches was the importance of active voting across the state of Arkansas as the general election approaches on Nov. 8.
“There’s still one thing that we can do about this. In November, you can go out and vote. You can vote. You can vote like your very existence depends on it, because it does,” Erby-Taylor said.
