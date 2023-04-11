Faulkner County celebrates its 150th birthday (Sesquicentennial) on April 12. A number of activities are scheduled April 12-15 to recognize this milestone.
On April 12,1873, parts of Conway and Pulaski counties were carved out to form this new county named after Sandford C. Faulkner – a planter, storyteller, and fiddle player known for his popular mid-19th century folk song, “Arkansas Traveler,” – Arkansas’s state song.
Faulkner County 150 celebration
Faulkner County Judge Allen Dodson will host a “Faulkner County 150” celebration from 4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday at the Faulkner County Courthouse. Area high school bands will provide patriotic music and there will be static displays of historic equipment and vehicles.
The program will include speeches, proclamations and a time capsule dedication. The time capsule, provided by the Conway Area Chamber of Commerce, will be buried in front of the Faulkner County Courthouse to be opened in 2173 – 150 years from now.
A time capsule buried on the courthouse grounds near the Faulkner County Museum in 1973 is scheduled to be opened in 2073, 50 years from now. An article about what’s included in this capsule may be found in the special “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings Sesquicentennial” issue that has just been published.
Centennial Bank will be grilling hamburgers and hot dogs at the celebration while the Faulkner County Historical Society (FCHS) will have its “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings Sesquicentennial Edition” as well as its “Faulkner County: Its Land and People” (2021) county history book available for purchase.
Historical Society annual meeting
From 6-8 p.m. Thursday, FCHS will host its annual meeting at the Faulkner County Library, 1900 Tyler St. in Conway. The program, “Memories of the Toad Suck Ferry,” will be a panel discussion among longtime residents who remember this important mode of transportation that facilitated the crossing of the Arkansas River between Faulkner and Perry counties.
Panelists include Barbara Marshall Smith, daughter of Ty Marshall, ferry operator at one time as well as Jack Bell and former County Judge Jim Baker, both instrumental in bringing the ferry back to Faulkner County in 2020.
Bill Ward, longtime local photographer and a member of 1981 Toad Suck Daze’s founding committee, will also share memories via a recorded interview. His family made many trips across the river to enjoy the Ouachita Mountains and his brother, John, was the first festival chair.
Ward is also providing a signed photograph, “The Last Run of Toad Suck Ferry” as well as his first book “Conway As It Was” to be given away in a drawing at the meeting. Copies of this book will also be available for sale.
The society’s special journal publication, “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings Sesquicentennial Edition” as well as “Faulkner County: Its Land and People” (2021), the society’s recent update of county history will also be available for sale.
Faulkner County Museum Open House
The Faulkner County Museum and FCHS will host a Museum Open House from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to celebrate Faulkner County’s 150th birthday.
During the event, two quilt blocks, to be permanently displayed outside the museum as part of the Arkansas Quilt Trail, will be unveiled. Lynita Langley Ware, museum director, is the Arkansas Quilt Trail coordinator for Faulkner County.
The completed “Arkansas Traveler” quilt block as well as the Churn Dash/Hole (currently in process) will also be on display at the Greenbrier ArtJam at Matthews Park on April 22 before are permanently installed.
Interactive activities will be available for all ages. The UCA Anthropology Club will be demonstrating corn grinding as well as making corn husk dolls. Shelly O’Quinn, with Greenbrier Area Arts Council, will have sidewalk chalk painting while Betsy Beacham will be demonstrating butter churning.
Old-time games like hopscotch and horseshoes will be set up and the Scale Model Railroad Exhibit will be open on the museum’s second floor. The Pickin’ Porch Folks will provide music at the cabin from 10 a.m. to noon. The Boomers will perform from 12-2 p.m.
From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., FCHS will host a “bean feed” fundraiser. Beans, cornbread, fixins, and a drink will be $5 a plate. Proceeds from the “bean feed” will fund the annual FCHS scholarship awarded to area seniors competing in an essay contest.
A Kona Ice truck will also be on hand to provide treats to Open House guests.
FCHS’s special journal publication, “Faulkner Facts and Fiddlings Sesquicentennial Edition” as well as its “Faulkner County: Its Land and People” (2021) county history book available for sale at the event.
Museum collecting items for time capsule
The museum is collecting items for a Museum Time Capsule that will be housed inside the museum. Residents are asked to bring items to the Museum Open House.
Small items, notes, photos, letters to future selves or family members, as well as newspaper articles, favorite family recipes, event memorabilia, etc. may be submitted to be included. A list of suggestions is available on the museum’s Facebook page.
This time capsule will be opened in 2123 – in 100 years.
