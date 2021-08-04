A Conway Police Department employee can now reclaim her role as a sergeant after a circuit judge determined on July 21 that the officer was wrongfully demoted in September 2020.
Circuit Judge Susan K. Weaver signed an order on July 21 stating Melissa Smith was “reinstated to the rank of Sergeant … with back pay and benefits.”
Chris W. Burks, the attorney who represented Smith, said that while the process of overturning the officer’s demotion was lengthy, the final verdict was justly deserved.
“Sgt. Smith’s hard work for this community was evident throughout this case,” he told the Log Cabin Democrat. “If you do the right thing and work hard, you ought to be treated fairly. It shouldn’t matter if you are rich or poor, everybody deserves a fair shot.”
Smith started out as a patrol officer at the Conway Police Department in 2002. She was later promoted in 2017 to a sergeant’s position. Online court records show that Chief William Tapley demoted Smith effective Sept. 29, 2020, after she was charged within the department with conduct unbecoming police department personnel, insubordination and unsatisfactory performance.
Along with her demotion, Smith was also suspended without pay for 80 hours.
“She also lost pay for the reduction in rank,” Smith’s attorney said. “She won both of these sets [for the suspension and lower pay following demotion] of pay back.”
Tapley opted for demotion over termination following a review hearing that included all the department’s majors along with Lt. Mike Welsh, who headed the internal affairs investigation. Welsh questioned Smith about a complaint filed against her by Lt. Glenn Cooper and all other parties both directly and indirectly involved in the matter.
According to a transcript of the Dec. 10, 2020, Civil Service Commission hearing following Smith’s initial appeal, an in-house investigation against the officer was launched after Cooper learned Smith had training materials that were password protected on the department server. Cooper was preparing for the Central Arkansas Police Academy and gathering training documents when he found the password-protected documents.
Smith created the training documents in question to supplement other department training materials when she previously conducted trainings, according to the transcript. Cooper said he was concerned about a possible Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) issue with the materials being password protected and requested via email that Smith provide him the passwords.
Smith was on vacation at the time of the August 2020 request but later responded in saying she did not remember what the password was. However, she sent over possible passwords for Cooper to try. After Cooper continued to press Smith for the passwords, she replied: “No one has asked for or has been granted my permission to utilize those or any other materials I generated for the courses.”
Carolyn Brack Witherspoon, the attorney representing the police department, said during the Civil Service Commission hearing in December that Cooper believed Smith purposefully deleted the training materials in question when he filed a complaint “to the chain of command.”
Smith was also accused by Witherspoon of acting with “selfishness, greediness and pride.”
According to the transcript, the officer attempted to recover the passwords when she returned from vacation. When she was unable to recall the passwords for the various PowerPoints, Smith said she began moving them to the “My Documents” section of her account to retrieve the presentations.
Once Lt. Cooper advised her it was a FOIA issue to have materials locked on the police department’s server, Smith testified that she deleted the materials from the CPD server. She also admitted during the December hearing that she did not tell Cooper that she had copies of each presentation on her separate account and on a thumb drive.
The Civil Service Commission ultimately upheld the punishment initially handed down by Chief Tapley. Smith appealed this decision on Jan. 4, 2021, in Faulkner County Circuit Court, and Circuit Judge Susan K. Weaver officially overturned the officer’s demotion on July 21.
“Sgt. Smith has been reinstated, and we are communicating with the department lawyers on the next steps,” Burks told the Log Cabin.
