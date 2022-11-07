Residents of Faulkner County, as well as those across the United States, will observe Friday as Veterans Day.
Local residents should also know that Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, has been proclaimed “Hughie Craig Day in Faulkner County.” That’s official – as written in an executive proclamation by Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker.
Craig, who is a member of the Theodore Campbell American Legion Post No. 16 in Conway, is known far and wide for playing taps on Memorial Day and, when called upon, for other occasions.
“Faulkner County owes Hughie Craig a deep debt of gratitude for his professional commitment to serve the needs that come forth each year, to pay tribute to the members of the Armed Services that did not return home and (to) the veterans that have passed away,” Baker states in the proclamation, which was written Nov. 3, 2022, and filed with the Faulkner County Clerk. “He’s always available to play taps.”
A native of Conway, Craig said he was always interested in music.
“I started playing in the band when I was in sixth grade,” he said. “I first played the coronet, but then switched to trumpet.”
Craig enrolled to study music at State College of Arkansas (now known as the University of Central Arkansas) following graduation at Conway High School in 1967.
“I did not graduate,” he said, noting he withdrew from college in 1971. “I decided I did not want to teach music. I lacked about a year to graduate.”
Craig is an Army veteran, having served three years stateside duty during the Vietnam War era.
“I joined in 1975,” he said.
“I almost got drafted before that … I missed by 10 pounds,” he said, smiling. “I took the physical and right after the first draft lottery, I was Number 12 on the list. I was on my way to Fort Polk, La., but I had to go by the doctor first. I was told then I was ineligible because of my weight.”
He said he lost 80 pounds in 1974 and joined April 21, 1975.
“I did my basic (training) at Fort Leonard Wood (Missouri) and my AIT (Advanced Individual Training) at the Naval Amphibious Base at Little Creek, Virginia,” he said, explaining that is where the Army, Navy and Marines have their music schools. “My diploma says I graduated from the United States Army Element School of Music.”
Following AIT graduation, Craig was sent to Fort Polk, where he spent the remainder of his tour of duty. He said he was called to play taps many times while at Fort Polk.
Craig joined the American Legion in the mid-1980s. He is now commander of the local post.
He is also a member of the Forty and Eight, which was originally an “arm” of the American Legion but became an independent incorporated veterans’ organization in 1960.
“It’s pretty much a ceremonial organization,” he said, noting it derives its name from the French Army box cars used to transport American soldiers to the Western Front during World War I. “Each car could carry 40 men or eight horses. Each state has a box car; Arkansas’ box car is in West Helena.”
Craig said he does not know the number of times he has plays taps.
“Hundreds, I guess,” he said, smiling.
“Just this past year,” Baker interjected, while also smiling. Baker is a member of the local American Legion Post as well.
Craig and other American Legion members conduct special services at various locations throughout the county each Memorial Day.
“We start at Oakland Cemetery in Holland at 8 a.m.,” Craig said. “We have a short program and then I play taps. We continue to Carter, Liberty, Crestlawn, Oak Grove, Macedonia and Stone cemeteries, ending at Copperas Springs Cemetery in Guy. We also have a different program at 4 p.m. at the Faulkner County Courthouse where we have the ‘roll call.’
“The post commander reads the names of every veteran of Faulkner County that made the ultimate sacrifice and died because of combat,” Craig said. “An American flag is placed at the mention of each name … and I play taps at the end. That makes for a long day, but well worth doing.”
Craig said the executive proclamation from the county judge was a “surprise.”
“It made my day,” he said.
Craig said it is not hard to play taps unless it’s for a relative or friend.
“In those situations, I just have to go to another place in my mind, and remember that it’s just my job,” he said. “It can be, and often is, emotional.”
Craig and Baker will join other veterans at Julie’s Sweet Shoppe at 9 a.m. Friday for the Veterans Day program held there each year.
