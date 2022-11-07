Hughie Craig

Faulkner County Judge Jim B. Baker, left, presents a proclamation to Hughie Craig, thanking him for his years of military service and his dedication to playing taps at many events throughout the county. Baker has proclaimed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, as “Hughie Craig Day in Faulkner County.”

 Carol Rolf / Special to the Log Cabin Democrat

Residents of Faulkner County, as well as those across the United States, will observe Friday as Veterans Day.

Local residents should also know that Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, has been proclaimed “Hughie Craig Day in Faulkner County.” That’s official – as written in an executive proclamation by Faulkner County Judge Jim Baker.

