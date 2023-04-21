Juvenile court

Judge Troy Braswell of the 20th Judicial District Circuit Court achieved state certification for the Faulkner County Juvenile Drug Court at the annual Arkansas Specialty Court conference in Little Rock on April 12. Pictured are Chief Justice John Dan Kemp (left), Circuit Judge Braswell and Program Coordinator Leslie Dawes.

 Submitted photo

The certification recognizes that the Faulkner County Juvenile Drug Court models compliance with national best-practice standards and provides outstanding treatment and service to participants. To achieve certification, the program underwent rigorous assessment by the Specialty Court Program Advisory Committee, including the completion of court self-assessments, on-site evaluations and observations of meetings and court sessions, and follow-up training.

