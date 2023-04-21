Judge Troy Braswell of the 20th Judicial District Circuit Court achieved state certification for the Faulkner County Juvenile Drug Court at the annual Arkansas Specialty Court conference in Little Rock on April 12.
The certification recognizes that the Faulkner County Juvenile Drug Court models compliance with national best-practice standards and provides outstanding treatment and service to participants. To achieve certification, the program underwent rigorous assessment by the Specialty Court Program Advisory Committee, including the completion of court self-assessments, on-site evaluations and observations of meetings and court sessions, and follow-up training.
The award was presented at the annual Specialty Courts conference, held at the Embassy Suites in Little Rock. More than 450 specialty court professionals from around the state attended the two-day event, featuring local and nationally-recognized educational specialists.
Braswell has presided over the Faulkner County Juvenile Drug Court since January 2015 and serves on the Arkansas Specialty Court Program Advisory Committee.
Juvenile Drug Treatment Court is a voluntary, multi-phase intervention program designed for delinquent youth involved in the juvenile justice system who have been diagnosed with a substance use disorder and are at increased risk of reoffending. Participants are supervised for a minimum of 12 months, where they undergo regular random drug testing, obtain treatment and counseling, work toward educational advancements and appear in Juvenile Drug Court regularly for assessment of their sobriety and progress in the program.
Braswell credits the hard work of the Juvenile Drug Court team with the success of the program. Other team members providing service to this program include Program Coordinator Leslie Dawes, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Adrienne Criswell, Defense Attorney Jim Lane, Juvenile Office Chief of Staff Leeanna Brown, Probation Officer Ibrahim Kadogo, Intake Officer Leigh Anne Grey, Treatment Provider Kristy Kennedy, school representative Edward Franklin, school representative Rafael Marlow, higher education representative Lorrie George-Paschal, community liaison Micah Ribbing and law enforcement representative Jonathan Boone.
This year, the Faulkner County Juvenile Drug Court celebrates 14 years of operation, founded in 2009 by Supreme Court Justice Rhonda Wood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.