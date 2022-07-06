The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in connection with a shooting that resulted in the death of a juvenile on July 4.
Shortly before 9 p.m., FCSO responded to a residence on Schultz Road regarding a juvenile being shot, spokesman Sherry Skaggs said in a news release.
“After clearing the scene, deputies located a deceased male juvenile in the home,” Skaggs said. “A short time later, deputies took the suspect, also a juvenile, into custody.”
Skaggs said the juvenile suspect is currently being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center pending formal charges and a court appearance.
“There is no pending threat to the public, and, as both the victim and suspect in this case are juveniles, no further information will be released at this time,” Skaggs said.
The Log Cabin Democrat will continue to follow this developing story.
