The Faulkner County Library has announced a series of seven free events for members of the public during the month of June, per an announcement provided to the Log Cabin Democrat. All the events, free and open to the public, require participants to wear face masks.
The first four events, a health care workshop in recognition of Pride Month, will begin on June 11 with the library’s regular “Blind Date with a Book” event that is scheduled for the whole day.
The next day, the library will host a remembrance event for LGBTQ victims of violence from 2-4 p.m., while a workshop which focuses on LGBTQ mental and physical health is set for June 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The health care workshop in recognition of Pride Month will wrap up with a session on LGBTQ identities on June 18 from 3-6 p.m.
On June 17, the library will host “Send a Word of Thanks” in partnership with the Conway Regional Health Foundation from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors to the event can fill out thank-you cards for frontline health care workers in recognition of their work during the coronavirus pandemic.
Almost a week later, the library will host a “Meet the Author” event with Janie Jones, writer of “The Arkansas Hitchhike Killer: James Waybern ‘Red’ Hall,” on June 23 from 6-7 p.m.
To wrap up the month’s events, the library will host the “Page to Published Summer Writing Series” on June 24 at 5 p.m., the first in a series of presentations done by literary professionals every week through July 29.
All of June’s events will take place at the Faulkner County Library on 1900 W. Tyler St. in Conway. For more information on the events, visit www.fcl.org.
