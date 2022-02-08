The Faulkner County Library is hosting free tax help sessions through a partnership with Arkansas Assist Builders to help with taxes.
The sessions started on Saturday, Jan. 29 and will happen every Wednesday and Saturday through April 16. Saturday sessions take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. while Wednesday sessions take place from 1-7 p.m.
Help is only available to those whose household income was less than $58,000 in 2021, those with disabilities or those from limited-English speaking households.
“We serve ITIN holders as well as those who need to apply for or renew an ITIN,” Assist Builders’ website said. “We also serve international students and scholars who receive scholarships, stipends, or job-training wages. Tax assistance services are available in Spanish and English.”
Those who wish to come to help get their taxes done must bring the following:
Photo ID.
Social Security card or ITIN letters.
Checking, savings or prepaid card accounts along with routing numbers for direct deposits.
Copy of 2019 and 2020 tax returns.
Wage and earning statements.
Documentation of any Economic Impact Payments from 2021.
Documentary of any advance Child Tax Credit.
Total paid for daycare provider and their tax ID number.
Internet, dividend or sales transaction statements from banks of investments.
Other information about any other income or expenses to be included in your tax return.
Form 1095-A Health Insurance Marketplace Statement, if you purchased insurance through HealthCare.gov.
Copies of income transcripts from IRS and state for prior year returns, if applicable.
If documents are missing, Assist Builders will not be able to complete your tax return.
“Certain complex tax situations are outside the scope of the VITA program,” the organization’s website said. “For example, we cannot prepare tax returns with farm income, rental property, or self-employment involving inventory or claiming a home office deduction.”
To book an appointment, visit www.supersaas.com/schedule/ArkansasAssetBuilders/Tax_Prep_Services or call 501-503-2123.
