The Conway Area Chamber of Commerce’s 2022 North Metro Healthcare Forum included the University of Central Arkansas as its presenting sponsor on Wednesday.
Ten awards were given out at the event, which “honors individuals and companies that are making an impact on the overall health of the community they serve or their company employees,” according to conwaychamber.org.
A qualified panel of health care executives selected the recipients for the following honored titles:
Nurse of the Year: Suzanne Harris, Conway Regional Health System.
Physician of the Year: Dr. Greg Kendrick, Conway Regional Health System.
Administrator of the Year: April Bennett, Baptist Health Medical Center – Conway.
Healthcare Professional of the Year: Melissa Allen, Conway Human Development Center.
Optical Professional of the Year: Dr. Anna Fagan, Visioncare Arkansas.
Dental Professional of the Year: Dr. Ellen Turney, Ellen Turney’s Dental Clinic.
Mental Health Professional of the Year: Wendy Blackwood, Healing Path Counseling.
COVID Compliance: University of Central Arkansas, Student Health Services.
COVID Response: Conway Regional Health System.
Community Impact: Faulkner County Library, Conway.
The event had six sponsors – Centennial Bank, Cintas, Conway Regional Physician Hospital Organization, Braswell & Son, Delta Dental and Conway Behavioral Health – that honored multiple titles to the hard-working medical individuals and companies from the central Arkansas area.
The Faulkner County Library received the Community Impact Award for showing “a commitment to a particular cause through community outreach efforts, increasing general awareness, fundraising events or other service projects,” according to conwaychamber.org.
Through the pandemic, the library faced hardships in trying to “carry on as usual and ensure safety for staff and customers,” but adapted as quickly as possible to the situation while still trying to provide necessary materials to those in Faulkner County.
The library became “not only a source of literature, but of information, resources, COVID testing kits, and vaccination clinics” in the city’s medical time of need.
The Faulkner County Library System, which has been a long-standing provider of resources for the communities it serves is led by Director John McGraw.
“From books and media, to community programs and instruction, area residents have utilized the library for everything from leisure and entertainment to peace and quiet,” according to conwaychamber.org.
Through the library’s adaptation to COVID-19, it implemented “a new style of services allowing continued access to the library’s resources, and much more.”
Through the public lockdown in 2021 from the pandemic, the library offered individuals a sense of routine and connection with the community as safely as possible.
There are many ways to support the Faulkner County Library in Conway, especially since Judge Baker declared July 25-31 as Faulkner County Library week. Ongoing events, clubs and more ways to get involved can be found at the Faulkner County Library’s website, fcl.org.
More information for each of the other awards mentioned can be found at www.conwaychamber.org/ healthcare-forum.html.
