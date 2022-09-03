The Faulkner County Library (FCL) will host Tax Problem Solving Day on Sept. 15, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by Arkansas Asset Builders last week.

Arkansas Asset Builders, the Arkansas Legal Aid Low Income Taxpayer Clinic and the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service have partnered to put on the event, scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. IRS representatives, as well as tax attorneys will offer free assistance with unresolved IRS tax problems, the news release read. Additionally, Spanish interpreters will be available on site.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

