The Faulkner County Library (FCL) will host Tax Problem Solving Day on Sept. 15, per a news release provided to the Log Cabin Democrat by Arkansas Asset Builders last week.
Arkansas Asset Builders, the Arkansas Legal Aid Low Income Taxpayer Clinic and the IRS Taxpayer Advocate Service have partnered to put on the event, scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. IRS representatives, as well as tax attorneys will offer free assistance with unresolved IRS tax problems, the news release read. Additionally, Spanish interpreters will be available on site.
Attendees to the event do not need to make an appointment, but are encouraged to bring copies of their tax returns or other documents the attorneys and representatives might need to help them with their tax problems.
“[This event is] a fantastic opportunity for taxpayers with any kind of unresolved tax issue to receive direct assistance from the IRS or tax attorneys,” Arkansas Asset Builders Executive Director Joyia Yorgey said, per the release. “There is no income cap to receive assistance at this event, although some specific services may be limited to low-income taxpayers or types of tax issues.”
In an interview with the Log Cabin Democrat earlier this week, FCL Adult Services Librarian Jen Beritiech said the Sept. 15 event follows a seminar on solving tax problems that is scheduled for Sept. 14, adding that the event is in line with FCL’s mission.
“FCL and our partners share a common mission: empowering citizens through access to information and assistance,” Beritiech said. “Our hopes for these programs include our community gaining clarity on tax-related issues, claiming their maximum tax returns and investing those savings back into this amazing community.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.