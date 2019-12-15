Faulkner County man accused in stalking case

A Guy resident faces stalking charges after reportedly spying on his estranged wife during the early morning hours using a set of binoculars.
Steven Dale Thorn, 42, was formally charged Wednesday afternoon in Faulkner County Circuit Court with first-degree stalking, a Class C felony, and was also cited for reportedly violating a protection order, which is a Class A misdemeanor.
The suspect’s estranged wife reached out Dec. 1 to local authorities “in regards to being stalked” by Thorn, according to court documents.
The woman told Guy Police Department officers that she caught Thorn watching her through binoculars from across the street, despite having an active protection order as well as a no contact order issued against him, according to the felony probable cause affidavit.
While talking to the complainant about Thorn, officer Michael Alsup reportedly saw the suspect’s bucket truck parked across the street from the woman’s home.
The city’s police chief noted in his report that around 2:30 a.m. the following morning, he could see a suspicious, red glow coming from Thorn’s white International Harvester boom truck.
“The boom was fully extended and I observed a slight red glow from the boom,” Chief Christopher Humphrey said. “Using the spot light on my patrol car, I saw what appeared to be an infrared camera on the top of the boom point in the direction of [a residence on] Lilly Cove.”
According to the affidavit, Humphrey suspected there was a generator in the nearby area that was powering the camera.
Around 2 p.m. Dec. 2, Humphrey went back to where the truck was stationed and noticed there were actually two cameras, the affidavit states. It was not clear if the cameras were functioning properly, but authorities could see that one of them was pointed toward a residence on Lilly Cove and the other at a residence on Hampton Road.
At this point, Humphrey said he contacted the Guy city attorney about the matter, according to a report.
Soon after speaking with City Attorney Dustin Chapman, the police chief said he saw the suspect pull up next to the bucket truck.
Thorn was told to take the cameras down, even though he claimed they did not work, the affidavit states.
On Dec. 3, the suspect’s estranged wife notified police that Thorn had violated both the no contact and protection orders issued against him by allegedly texting her mother in an effort to contact her, the affidavit states.
Online records show that the 42-year-old suspect was booked into the county jail at 1:54 p.m. Tuesday for reportedly violating the protection order that bars him from communicating or attempting to communicate with the alleged victim.
If found guilty, Thorn faces up to 10 years in the Arkansas Department of Corrections and could also be fined up to $10,000.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
