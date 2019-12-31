Faulkner County man accused of shooting at neighbors

A Sherwood man faces felony charges after reportedly firing several rounds at homes on Faulkner Gap Road and for allegedly shooting directly toward a neighbor last week.
Joseph F. McElyea, 70, was formally charged with aggravated assault, a Class D felony, and is also accused of committing a terroristic act, a Class B felony, following a Dec. 23 incident where he reportedly fired several rounds at his neighbors’ homes.
The Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office was alerted by Faulkner Gap Road resident on the day in question of a man shooting off multiple rounds in the area and yelling “I’m going to kill you.”
As he pulled up to the area, deputy Chad Pruett said multiple residents identified McElyea as the suspect, adding that he “was driving recklessly and yelling obscenities at every house in the neighborhood,” according to the felony probable cause affidavit filed against McElyea.
Authorities began searching the area and found five spent shell casings on Faulkner Gap Road as wells two other spent shotgun shell casings “directly in front of Mr. McElyea’s overturned camper trailer.”
At the time, the 70-year-old was not home. However, police were sent back to the area “a short time later.”
Deputies briefly left to check on a 911 hang-up call in Mayflower when they were alerted the suspect had returned and “was actively shooting at individuals on Austin Creek Cove,” according to the affidavit.
McElyea claimed he’d gone to North Little Rock “to get a pizza” and denied being involved in any shooting incidents before he left. According to the affidavit, the 70-year-old said “nothing had happened until he returned home and someone pulled up to his driveway and shined their bright lights at him.”
A neighbor reportedly drove up McElyea’s driveway when he returned home “because he knew law enforcement wanted to question him about the earlier shooting incident and he did not want him to leave prior to deputies arriving,” according to the man’s statement.
While in the suspect’s driveway, the neighbor said McElyea pointed a shotgun toward him and fired at his truck. At this point, the neighbor said he began to drive away.
According to the man’s statement, McElyea fired a second shot at him as he drove off.
The shotgun believed to be the weapon during the incident was found next to McElyea when he was detained, according to the affidavit.
McElyea was arrested on scene and taken to the Faulkner County Detention Center following the incident.
The Sherwood man has since been released on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear next on Jan. 6 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a plea and arraignment hearing.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.