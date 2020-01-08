Faulkner County man pleads not guilty to shooting

A Faulkner County man accused of shooting at his neighbors has pleaded not guilty to the allegations against him.
Joseph F. McElyea, 70, was charged with aggravated assault, a Class D felony, and is also accused of committing a terroristic act, a Class B felony, following a Dec. 23 incident where he reportedly fired several rounds at his neighbors’ homes.
During a plea and arraignment hearing held Monday morning in Faulkner County Circuit Court, deputy prosecutor Jacob Franklin learned there was a mistake regarding the Sherwood resident’s bond.
A district judge previously set McElyea’s bond at $75,000. However, there appeared to be a “typographical error” in the system because the suspect was released from the county jail in lieu of a $7,500 bond.
The deputy prosecutor asked Circuit Judge Charles “Ed” Clawson Jr. to reset the bond, but his request was denied.
Soon after the deputy prosecutor mentioned the bond should be raised because McElyea was “shooting at residence with people inside them,” the suspect argued that “they turned my trailer over.”
Charges against McElyea were filed last month after Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office deputies were alerted by a Faulkner Gap Road resident on Dec. 23 that the 70-year-old was shooting off multiple rounds and yelling “I’m going to kill you.”
Authorities reportedly found five spent shell casings on Faulkner Gap Road as well as two other spent shotgun shell casings “directly in front over Mr. McElyea’s overturned camper trailer,” according to the probable cause affidavit.
McElyea is also accused of shooting directly at a neighbor when the man pulled up into his driveway after deputies left the area.
According to the affidavit, McElyea was not at his home when police initially arrived on scene. While on Faulkner Gap Road, the deputies were sent to a 911 hangup call. Soon after they left, McElyea reportedly returned home, so a neighbor drove into his driveway “because he knew law enforcement wanted to question him about the earlier shooting incident and he did not want him to leave prior to deputies arriving,” according to the neighbor’s statement.
While in the suspect’s driveway, the neighbor said McElyea pointed a shotgun toward him and fired at his truck. At this point, the neighbor said he began to drive away.
According to the man’s statement, McElyea fired a second shot at him as he drove off.
The 70-year-old Sherwood man, who lives in Faulkner County near the Pulaski County line, pleaded not guilty to the felony charges against him.
The Sherwood man is scheduled to appear next on Feb. 19 in Faulkner County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing.
Staff writer Marisa Hicks can be reached at mhicks@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.